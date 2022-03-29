A concrete block was thrown at the main window of the Bridge Street office says police.

Sergeant Berry said: “It was reported that sometime between 8.30pm on Sunday (27th March) and 8.30am on Monday (28th March) a concrete block was thrown at the main window of a property at Bridge Street in the town.”

“Enquiries are at an early stage, and I appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity, or have any information which could assist, to contact police on 101, and quote reference number 675 of 28/03/22.”

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 28th March 2022 Photo by Press Eye Window has smashed at the office of Ulster Unionist party leader Doug Beattie MC MLA - Bridge St, Portadown, Craigavon.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”

Over the weekend Mr Beattie announced his part would no longer be taking part in mass protest rallies against the NI Protocol which he had said were starting to raise ‘the political temperature’.

This morning (Tuesday) Mr Beattie told the Portadown Times: “The Ulster Unionist Party has been clear on its position in respect to the protocol. It is not working and needs to be replaced and we will continue work with whoever we need to fix the issues we face.

“Our decision to stop attending protocol rallies is a reaction to raised tensions.

UUP leader Doug Beattie speaking to the media

“We continue to believe that people have the right to peaceful protest but I would ask that the language around these rallies reflects the tension that we find ourselves in with threat to Irish Politicians and the hijacking of a van at gunpoint traumatising a young man who is now in hiding.

“The reaction to my announcements was a brick being put through my constituency office window and this simply highlights the raised tensions we are seeing on our streets.

“Nobody was hurt and I will be able to replace the pane of glass. What we will not be able to do is repair the damage that is being inflicted on our community by paramilitaries.

“I will not be bullied, I will not be intimidated and I will not be led by the nose by some who think that their way is the only way.

“I will continue to deal with the issue of the protocol through engagement and will be willing to meet any group, any community or any organisation in any indoor venue to discuss how I believe we can deal with the protocol.”

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the DUP leader, said: “Those who thought it was a good idea to attack Doug Beattie’s office are completely wrong. I’m a democrat and I’ve always believed passionately in the rule of law.

“I think that every single person that steps out and puts themselves forward as a public representative is entitled to be respected regardless of their views. Violence can have no part to play in resolving our political issues in Northern Ireland. It never had, it never will, and I would say that to whoever is responsible for this attack.”

TUV candidate in Upper Bann, Darrin Foster, also condemned the attack on the UUP office.

“Everyone will have a chance to express their view on all those standing for election in just a few short weeks. That is a great privilege bought at a high price,” Mr Foster said.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood described those behind the incident as “cowards who need to understand that they will never win”.

Mr Eastwood also praised the UUP leader for announcing that his party was pulling out of further anti-protocol rallies.

“I know that it is not easy to tell hard truths to your supporters. It would have been easier for Doug to sit silently at these rallies and hope to benefit from people who are being whipped up into a frenzy.

“He deserves credit for taking this stand. We hold starkly different views on this issue but we are both motivated, I believe, by a shared desire to address the challenges our communities face,” Mr Eastwood said.

His party colleague and Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon branded the incident a “disgraceful attack” which would achieve nothing and should be universally condemned.

Sinn Fein’s John O’Dowd said the attack was “wrong and I condemn it”.

The Upper Bann Sinn Fein candidate added: “Those intent on whipping up tensions and dragging society back will not succeed, we will continue to move forward.

“This is a time for political leadership and those with influence should work to reduce tensions and ensure these type of attacks do not continue.”

Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson denounced the attack which he said had to be condemned.

“We need to engage with Doug Beattie in public debate and outline the view of why the UUP are so wrong and damaging the Union. Attacking his premises doesn’t advance the issue,” Mr Bryson tweeted.

