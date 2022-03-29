The 11 year old school boy, who scooped the leading role in Kenneth Brannagh’s movie Belfast two years ago, spent Sunday night at the Oscars in Los Angeles.

He owned the red carpet, answering questions from US TV presenter Laverne Cox like a professional ahead of the 94th Academy Awards ceremony.

Laverne said: “Now, I heard that your co-star, Dame Judi Dench, was quite the prankster on set. Can you tell us what pranks she played?”

Jude said: “There were a lot of whoopee cushions, during scenes. That’s what I’m going to say. By the end of it, if someone sat down on a whoopee cushion, we all just turned heads to Judi Dench.”

Jude, who was plucked from around 300 boys to play the part of Buddy, was delighted Sir Kenneth won an Oscar for best original screenplay for Belfast, his autobiographical coming-of-age film set at the advent of the Troubles.

Speaking after the Oscars at the Governor’s Ball Jude said revealed he was so excited when Sir Kenneth won the Academy Award: “I was jumping out of my seat,” he said. “But I knew he would win. He is so good at directing.”

Jude, who won Best Young Performer at the Critic’s Choice Awards last week, gave his reasons why you should watch the movie Belfast. “It will make you smile, it will make you laugh and it will make you cry. Everyone who has watched Belfast so far has resonated with it in some form or another. Maybe they moved away from their home town at a young age or maybe they saw themselves in some of the different characters.”

He added: “Not many 11 year olds in my class get to go to the Oscars. This is crazy. I am loving it so much.”

When asked what his favourity moment was he said: “Just at the start of the red carpet Sophia Carson was interviewing me and she asked if I wanted to be her date and I said yes. So I got an Oscar date.”

Jude’s parents Shauneen and Darryl and his siblings went to LA. Accompanying them was Shelley Lowry, whose talent agency is based in Portadown. She also represents a host of talented actors.

Shelley said: “What a night! I was lucky enough to meet some of my favourite actors of all time! It was an amazing experience! Can’t wait to share all with my students and actors!”

Jude was snapped with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Anthony Hopkins and Will Smith.

Indeed his 11-year-old smile lit up billboards across Hollywood and LA, leaving young Jude Hill from Gilford, the toast of the town.

