Vigil marks second anniversary of the murder of Carrick man Glenn Quinn

Glenn Quinn's mother Ellen pictured with family and supporters beside a new banner after the vigil. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Held at Castle Green yesterday evening (Tuesday), the vigil comes after police made a renewed appeal for information on the killing.

Glenn was found at his home in Ashleigh Park in the town on the evening of Saturday January 4, 2020.

It is believed he was attacked by a gang of men in his home address sometime between January 2 and January 3, 2020.

A vigil was held in Castle Green, Carrickfergus to remember murder victim Glenn Quinn. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

His sister, Lesley Murphy said the vigil aimed to show that the family’s fight for justice remains as strong as ever. “We won’t give up as we want to make sure that Glenn’s name is not forgotten,” she added.

“The people who murdered him must be held accountable. What was done to Glenn was shameful; he was completely innocent.

“This can’t happen again to another family.”

Having taken advice that the vigil could go ahead amid current Covid restrictions, the family were hopeful that the event would encourage anyone with information on Glenn’s murder to come forward.

“We hope that it will spark someone’s conscience,” Lesley added. “They can speak to Crimestoppers completely anonymously if they prefer; all we want is the information that will bring the people who murdered my brother to justice.”

Speaking at the vigil, Glenn’s mum, Ellen described her son as “a Carrick man through and through”. She added: “This town was his home for all of his life, right up to the very last day that his life was violently taken from him by cowardly bullies.”

‘Life and soul of the family’

“Glenn was the life and soul of our family; he brought the fun and laughter with him when he entered a room. We miss him every single day, life without him is almost unbearable. We know that his friends all share our pain and sadness too.

Mr Quinn's mother Ellen Quinn at the vigil with her grand daughter Erin Quinn. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

“Tonight I want to personally thank the good, decent people within our town who have supported us throughout the worst two years of our lives.

“We continue to fully support the ongoing police investigation in any way we possibly can. I would urge anyone who knows anything about Glenn’s murder to speak up, for Glenn, for us and for our town.”

Local pastor, Drew Hamill, and East Antrim MLA, John Stewart also spoke at the vigil.

John Stewart said the gathering was a “brilliant display of support from the people of Carrickfergus”.

Friends and relatives of Glenn Quinn take part in a vigil at Carrickfergus Castle on the 2nd anniversary of his murder. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

He added: “The strength shown by Ellen and all the Quinn family is truly remarkable. Let’s do all we can to support them and help get justice for Glenn.”

Glenn suffered ‘unprovoked assault’

Commenting on the PSNI’s renewed appeal, Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Glenn sustained a violent and brutal attack in his own home, a place where he should have felt safe. The unprovoked assault left a defenceless man with serious injuries, including multiple fractures to his ribs, which eventually led to his death.

“Glenn, aged just 47, was well-known and well-liked throughout the community, with local people continuing to express shock over such a senseless loss of life.

“It’s two years on since his life was taken, and the pain experienced by his family is, today, as raw as ever. They’ve experienced unimaginable sadness over the difficult Christmas period.

“The family deserve answers. And we are appealing to anyone with information to search their conscience and please come forward.

“We believe there are people within the Carrickfergus community who know who what happened and know who is responsible for Glenn’s murder and we are appealing to you directly to help us seek justice for Glenn.

“The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a £10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Glenn’s murder.”