Police are urging householders to be vigilant after the attempted theft of four vehicles from outside homes in Portadown.

Appealing for information following the incidents, Sergeant Dempster said: “Police received a report at approximately 2.45am on Wednesday, 4th October, of an attempted vehicle theft from outside a house in the Apple Vale area.

“The occupant of the property was alerted to a car horn and observed a dark figure crouched near his car. He shouted out at the suspect who made off from the scene.

“He is described as tall and of slim build and was also wearing dark clothing and carrying a rucksack."

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the attempted theft of vehicles in Portadown. Photo by: Pacemaker Press

Police also received three other reports between 1.00 am and 2.00am on Wednesday of a man, who was dressed all in black, acting suspiciously in the Lynden Gate area of Portadown.

Sergeant Dempster added: “The man is also believed to have been looking at vehicles parked at homes in the area. We're linking these reports and would appeal to anyone with information, CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell footage to contact us on 101, quoting reference 136 04/10/23 as our enquiries remain underway.

“Please be vigilant, especially if you have a keyless entry car. When at home, keep your car key (and the spare) away from the car, doors and windows. Put your keys in a signal-blocking pouch, such as a Faraday Bag and turn off wireless signals on your fob when it's not being used.