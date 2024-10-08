Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Videos which appear to show an attack on a woman and school girl at a bus stop in Lurgan town centre have caused shock in the community.

The attack, which was captured on video by onlookers, happened on Monday afternoon in Lurgan’s Market Street.

PSNI is appealing for information and witnesses to come forward.

The videos appear to show a school girl attacking another school girl while an adult woman is captured punching another adult woman.

A number of female staff from a nearby shop came out onto the street and helped chase off the alleged attackers.

In the videos a tall school girl is seen kicking another smaller school girl in the back and punching her in the face. The child curls into a ball and covers her face in her hands to protect herself.

One of the older women is seen grabbing hold of another woman, who was on the ground, gripping her by the hair and punching her on the head and face.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of an altercation in the Market Street area of Lurgan at around 3.50pm on Monday, 7th October.

"It was reported that two children and two adults had been involved in an assault.”

Sergeant Dempster said: "We are aware of footage of this incident circulating on social media, and would ask that the community be mindful of the impact that sharing this will have on those involved.

"Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information should contact police on 101 and quote reference 1189 07/10/24."

It is not known if anyone has been arrested or charged with any offence at this stage.

SDLP representative Ciaran Toman said: “I am appalled by the sickening attack on a child and her mother by an older girl and her mother.

"Words fail me! Violence like this cannot be tolerated on any level nor be excused away. I join with the child's mother in calling for anyone with information or video footage of the attack to help the police with their investigation.

"Those responsible must face the full rigour of the law. I hope the young girl and her mother make a full recovery and be supported to feel safe again. I also want to add my thanks to those who intervened to stop the attacks. We must look out for each other.”