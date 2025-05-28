A man said he "heard voices in his head" and had then gone to the home of a woman he had been in a relationship with 25 years ago to say he "loved her".

At the property in Antrim town, Alexander Lennon (48), was kicking the front door and throwing himself against it with full force.

Details were outlined by a prosecutor at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, where the defendant, of Rathkyle in Antrim town, admitted causing criminal damage to a door and possession of cannabis.

The court was told that on the afternoon of May 17 this year police were called to a report of an incident at a woman's door.

It was said the defendant and the woman had previously been in a relationship "25 years ago". The woman, her partner and young daughter were in the address.

The woman shouted at the defendant to leave and then opened the door and "chased" him. Scratch marks and scuffs were left on the front door.

Police found Lennon at High Street in Antrim near midnight and when arrested he had two bags of herbal cannabis.

A prosecutor said the defendant told police he "heard voices in his head and he kicked at the door to show the injured party that he loved her".

A defence solicitor said the defendant "doesn't plan to have any further contact with the lady".

He said the "small amount" of cannabis was for personal use as the defendant was "self-medicating".

The defendant was in breach of a suspended prison sentence. The case was adjourned to June 24 for a pre-sentence report.