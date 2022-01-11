Wardens to increase patrols in Lurgan Park amid rise in drug use

Visitors to the beautiful park have noticed drugs paraphernalia in open view.

During the summer amid Lockdown there were several serious anti-social behaviour incidents at the park.

Calls have been in over the past number of years for more security at Lurgan Park.

A spokesperson for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council said: “Community Safety Wardens patrol Lurgan Park on a regular basis as part of a borough wide schedule.

“The Wardens liaise closely with park staff about any particular areas that need extra attention – and this area has now been prioritised for extra patrols in the immediate future.

“Discussions of this specific incident are ongoing with both the PSNI and Youth Sector, as well as through the Anti-Social Behaviour Working Group, to consider any possible actions that can be taken.

“Park staff also have a daily schedule to ensure the park is kept clean and tidy by removing litter from the numerous bins and open grassland areas. This area of woodland – which is not often accessed by members of the public - will now also have an added focus.

“Members of the public are reminded that they can report incidents to the police on the non-emergency number 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

