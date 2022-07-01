Police from both Portadown Neighbourhood Policing Team and the Tactical Support Group conducted a house search in the Portadown area on Thursday (June 30) under Misuse of Drugs legislation.

A number of items including cash, suspected class B and class C Drugs were seized.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The search took place in the Churchill Park area and a quantity of suspected cannabis and prescription medication was seized. No arrests were made. Police enquiries are ongoing.”

Police said: “Can we reiterate, fake or dangerous pills are regularly sold online without any regulations or care for any user. If you have not been prescribed these by your doctor, please do not purchase them from anyone, let alone take them.

“It is also a fact that if you are not prescribed these and they are in your possession, the police will carry out whatever action they deem necessary in order to make sure those are taken off the streets and that you are dealt with.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would like to thank the local community for their continued support and we will continue to act on the information you provide us. Please report any suspicious activity to Police on 101 or in an emergency phone 999.”

