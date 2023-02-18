Warning to pet owners as dog dies from suspected poisoning in Mid Ulster forest

Dog owners in Mid Ulster have been warned to be vigilant following suspected pet poisoning in a local forest.

Police confirmed they had received a report this morning (Saturday, February 18) of suspected dog poisoning in the Drumcairne Forest area of Stewartstown.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The incident was reported at around 11.50am, when it was reported a dog had died on Friday evening after it was poisoned. Enquiries are continuing.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

SDLP Torrent Councillor Malachy Quinn has condemned what he said appears to be an attempt to poison animals in the forest area.

Dog owners have been warned to be vigilant after a pet was reportedly poisoned during a visit to the Drumcairne Forest area of Stewartstown.

He said it had been claimed that food dipped in anti-freeze had been used and that at least three dogs had died.

"I am absolutely disgusted to hear that someone has apparently set out to harm animals,” said Cllr Quinn.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"These individuals have targeted a local forest park, somewhere they know that is used quite regularly by dog owners, and sought to cause the maximum damage that they can. This has resulted in the heartbreaking death of at least three dogs and there is anger in the community about this. I urge anyone with information to come forward.