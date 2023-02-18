Warning to pet owners as dog dies from suspected poisoning in Mid Ulster forest

Police confirmed they had received a report this morning (Saturday, February 18) of suspected dog poisoning in the Drumcairne Forest area of Stewartstown.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “The incident was reported at around 11.50am, when it was reported a dog had died on Friday evening after it was poisoned. Enquiries are continuing.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
SDLP Torrent Councillor Malachy Quinn has condemned what he said appears to be an attempt to poison animals in the forest area.
He said it had been claimed that food dipped in anti-freeze had been used and that at least three dogs had died.
"I am absolutely disgusted to hear that someone has apparently set out to harm animals,” said Cllr Quinn.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"These individuals have targeted a local forest park, somewhere they know that is used quite regularly by dog owners, and sought to cause the maximum damage that they can. This has resulted in the heartbreaking death of at least three dogs and there is anger in the community about this. I urge anyone with information to come forward.
"Four years ago we launched the SDLP campaign for an Animal Cruelty Register across the UK and Ireland and for harsher sentences for those convicted of harming animals. Those behind this incident need to caught and I would urge anyone walking their dogs in Drumcraine or anywhere local to please be vigilant and report anything suspicious."