A report was received shortly after 7.30pm that a wheelie bin had been placed beside the back door of the house and set alight. The back door was destroyed as a result and the interior of the house sustained smoke damage. There have been no reports of any injuries.
PSNI enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact officers at Antrim on 101, quoting reference number 1495 14/12/22.
A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.