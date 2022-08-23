Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is understood the assault, during which a man suffered multiple injuries including a broken leg, happened in the William Street area.



Police have issued an appeal for witnesses to an assault on a taxi driver.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault which occurred on Sunday 24th July 2022 at approximately 2am William Street, Lurgan.

“As a result, a male has been left with a fractured leg, amongst other injuries.