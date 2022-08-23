Witness appeal after assault in Lurgan, Co Armagh
The PSNI has appealed for witnesses following an assault in Lurgan, Co Armagh.
It is understood the assault, during which a man suffered multiple injuries including a broken leg, happened in the William Street area.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault which occurred on Sunday 24th July 2022 at approximately 2am William Street, Lurgan.
“As a result, a male has been left with a fractured leg, amongst other injuries.
“If you witnessed the incident or have any further information please make contact with Police on 101 and quote serial 1401 of 26/07/22.”