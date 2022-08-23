Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Witness appeal after assault in Lurgan, Co Armagh

The PSNI has appealed for witnesses following an assault in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

By Carmel Robinson
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 5:09 pm

It is understood the assault, during which a man suffered multiple injuries including a broken leg, happened in the William Street area.

-

Read More

Read More
Woman rushed to hospital after crash near Gilford, Co Down

Most Popular

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses to an assault on a taxi driver.

-

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault which occurred on Sunday 24th July 2022 at approximately 2am William Street, Lurgan.

“As a result, a male has been left with a fractured leg, amongst other injuries.

“If you witnessed the incident or have any further information please make contact with Police on 101 and quote serial 1401 of 26/07/22.”