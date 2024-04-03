Witnesses sought after Carrickfergus collision

Police officers in east Antrim have launched an appeal for information following a road traffic collision in the New Line area of Carrickfergus on Tuesday, April 2.
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 18:06 BST
Detailing the incident, in a statement issued to the Carrick Times on April 3, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a vehicle on its side in a ditch on New Line, Carrickfergus, just before 7.45am yesterday (Tuesday, April 2).

"Officers attended the scene and arrested the driver, a man aged in his 40s, on suspicion of a number of motoring offences. He has since been bailed to allow for further enquiries.

Police are appealing for witnesses. (Pic: PSNI).
"It is not believed that any other vehicles were involved in the collision and at this time, no serious injuries have been reported.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who has relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 314 of 02/04/24.”