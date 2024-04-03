Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detailing the incident, in a statement issued to the Carrick Times on April 3, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a vehicle on its side in a ditch on New Line, Carrickfergus, just before 7.45am yesterday (Tuesday, April 2).

"Officers attended the scene and arrested the driver, a man aged in his 40s, on suspicion of a number of motoring offences. He has since been bailed to allow for further enquiries.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses. (Pic: PSNI).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is not believed that any other vehicles were involved in the collision and at this time, no serious injuries have been reported.