Detectives are investigating a report of a burglary at a house in the Whitewell Road area of Newtownabbey on Monday, December 23.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported that entry was gained to the house sometime between 6.30pm and 9pm on Monday evening and a sum of money taken.

"Anyone with any information about this incident, or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1578 23/12/24, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/