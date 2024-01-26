Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detailing the incident, Inspector Weatherald said: “It was reported to police, that sometime from early evening on Wednesday (January 24), to 8am on Thursday, January 25, a digger weighing roughly 2.5 ton and of significant value had been stolen.

“The digger had been left situated behind locked gates, however, upon review, the padlock on the gate appeared to have been cut, before entry was gained to remove the machine.

Police are appealing for information following the theft of a digger in the Nutts Corner Road area of Co Antrim. (Pic: PSNI).

“Our investigation is ongoing and anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area during this timeframe, is asked to make contact with police.

“We are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage via 101, or online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ , quoting reference number 257 of 25/01/24.

“I would also remind owners of agricultural equipment to be extra vigilant and ensure your equipment is secure at all times.“If you see plant or machinery moving, particularly during the hours of darkness in circumstances you feel are suspicious, report it to us.”