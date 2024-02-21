Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detailing the incident, Detective Sergeant Marks said: “Sometime between 10pm and 10.30pm, it was reported that two masked men had gained entry to the house via an upstairs window.

“The men were disturbed by the resident and quickly made off from the scene.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glencroft Gardens. (Pic: Google).

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are currently investigating several lines of enquiry to try and identify the suspects and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or to anyone with CCTV, doorbell or other footage that could assist our investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 2005 of 20/2/24.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/