Witnesses sought after masked men gain entry to Newtownabbey home
and live on Freeview channel 276
Detailing the incident, Detective Sergeant Marks said: “Sometime between 10pm and 10.30pm, it was reported that two masked men had gained entry to the house via an upstairs window.
“The men were disturbed by the resident and quickly made off from the scene.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“We are currently investigating several lines of enquiry to try and identify the suspects and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or to anyone with CCTV, doorbell or other footage that could assist our investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 2005 of 20/2/24.
“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/”