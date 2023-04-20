Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
2 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
2 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
2 hours ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
4 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
4 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

Witnesses sought after men armed with baseball bats attack Ballyduff home

Detectives in Newtownabbey are appealing for information following the report of an aggravated burglary at a property in Ballyduff last night (Wednesday, April 19).

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Apr 2023, 12:02 BST

Detailing the incident, which occurred in the Fairview Lane area, Detective Sergeant Boyd said: “We received a report at around 10.10pm that four men, unknown to the occupant, had entered the house through the front door. All the men were carrying baseball bats and were wearing hats and had their faces covered with scarves. They proceeded to smash a mirror and TV in the living room. The men then all left on foot.

“Our enquiries are underway and we would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have captured dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 57 20/04/23.

Read More
New signage is part of £1.7m Glengormley regeneration
Most Popular
Fairview Lane. (Pic Google).Fairview Lane. (Pic Google).
Fairview Lane. (Pic Google).

“A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org