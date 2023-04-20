Detailing the incident, which occurred in the Fairview Lane area, Detective Sergeant Boyd said: “We received a report at around 10.10pm that four men, unknown to the occupant, had entered the house through the front door. All the men were carrying baseball bats and were wearing hats and had their faces covered with scarves. They proceeded to smash a mirror and TV in the living room. The men then all left on foot.
“Our enquiries are underway and we would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have captured dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 57 20/04/23.
“A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”