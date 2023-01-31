Police are appealing for information following reports of a number of burglaries in Ballymena overnight.

Detailing the incidents, Sergeant McIvor said: “Sometime between 8pm on Monday (January 30) and shortly after 3.40am on Tuesday, January 31, it was reported that entry was gained to a commercial premises in the Mill Street area. It was reported that a sum of money was taken during the incident.

“Shortly before 4.10am on January 31, it was reported that entry was gained to a property at the Trostan Avenue area of the town but at this time, nothing is believed to have been taken.

“We received a report shortly after 5.25am on January 31 that entry had been gained to another commercial premises located at the Mill Street area. It was believed that a sum of money was also taken during the incident.

Police are appealing for information.

“Another report was received by police just after 8am on January 31, that entry had been gained to a commercial premises located at the Larne Road Link area sometime between 3.40am and 3.45am. At this time, it is not believed that anything was taken during the incident, but damage was caused to plasterboard wall.”

Sergeant McIvor added: “Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, we are investigating a link between these incidents.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 206 31/01/23.

