Witnesses sought following Ballyclare burglary

By The Newsroom
Published 7th Nov 2024, 11:17 BST
Police officers in the Antrim and Newtownabbey district are investigating following a report of a burglary in the Ballyclare area.

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident at an address in the Castle Road area of Ballynure.

Most Popular

The burglary is understood to have occurred on the evening of Sunday, November 3.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Urging anyone with information to contact officers, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Did you see any suspicious persons in the area at this time?

Castle Road, Ballynure. (Pic: Google).placeholder image
Castle Road, Ballynure. (Pic: Google).
placeholder image
Read More
Antrim and Newtownabbey Council to drop commemorative bench scheme in parks and ...

"If you have any information, or any CCTV that would be of assistance to police, please contact Antrim CID on 101.

"You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via https://www.psni.police.uk/report

"The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

"Crimestoppers is not an emergency service and if you see a crime taking place you must call 999 to report it immediately.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice