Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detectives are investigating burglaries at two properties in the Nutts Corner area of Crumlin on Monday, July 1.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A window in a rear door of a home in Ballyhill Lane was smashed and the house entered sometime between 10.15am and 12.15pm. A number of rooms were ransacked and cash and jewellery were stolen.

“Another burglary at a house on Carmavy Road took place sometime between 9.45am and 1.30pm. It’s believed entry was gained via a downstairs window. A number of items were taken including the contents of a child’s moneybox which contained their First Communion money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information. (Pic: PSNI).

"Detectives are investigating a possible link between the burglaries and would like to hear from witnesses and anyone who may have captured dashcam or any other footage in the area. They can be contacted by calling 101, quoting references 710 and 851 01/07/24.

"Information can also be provided online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport