Woman (33) arrested after Paramilitary Crime Task Force search operation in Craigavon is released
In a statement issued earlier on Tuesday, Detective Inspector Phelan said: “The search was conducted at a property in the Craigavon area as part of an ongoing investigation into criminality. As a result of the search, a quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs were seized, alongside cash and mobile devices. The items were taken away for further forensic examination.
“A 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.
“A 29-year-old man was issued a community resolution notice (CRN) for drug-related offences during the search.”
Detective Inspector Phelan continued: “Our enquiries remain ongoing following today’s arrest and seizures. This is a demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle the harm caused by illegal drug use and supply in our communities.
“I would encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101.”