A woman has been arrested and properties in Waringstown and London searched by police investigating fraud.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman, in her 40s, was arrested in London earlier today, Monday 3 March, as part of an investigation into fraud.

-

PSNI officer's hat and handcuffs.

-

A PSNI spokesperson said: “She was arrested on suspicion of fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering. The arrest followed a search of residential premises in the city, in which detectives from the PSNI’s Economic Crime Unit were assisted by officers in City of London Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simultaneously, as part of the same investigation, officers from the PSNI’s Economic Crime Unit conducted a house search in Waringstown.

The local search, carried out with the help of Cyber Crime and Tactical Support Group officers, located documentation and electronic equipment, which have now been taken away for further examination.

Detective Chief Inspector Uel Boyd from the Economic Crime Unit said: “Today’s searches are part of our ongoing efforts to tackle and disrupt illegal activities, such as fraud and money laundering. Fraudsters have one aim only, and that’s to line their own pockets. Sadly, this always comes at the expense of others.”

Detective Chief Inspector Boyd added: “Today’s outcome included collective efforts from across our various specialist police departments, as well as the City of London Police. But we also rely upon, and are grateful for, the support of local people and communities. I’m keen to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone with information or concerns to contact us on 101.” A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org