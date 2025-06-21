A 60-year-old woman taking nature photographs at the entrance to Carnfunnock Country Park on the Antrim Coast Road was "randomly" punched once in the face in a 'totally unprovoked' attack by a 21-year-old man who had been drinking after attending a christening.

Defendant Coire Mellon, of Croft Avenue, Carnlough, committed the assault around 5.30pm on Sunday March 23 this year.

Ballymena Magistrates Court was told the woman suffered bruising. A prosecutor said the defendant ran off but was followed and detained by members of the public.

She said a statement from the victim showed how the incident had "impacted" upon her.

Court heard that a woman was punched at the entrance to Carnfunnock Country Park. Photo: National World

A defence barrister said the defendant had taken an "excessive amount" of alcohol after attending a relative's christening and had decided to walk home but was "disorientated" and was going in the wrong direction.

He said the defendant, whose "mental health" is "not great," was "extremely remorseful".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the fact that "some randomer comes up and punches her in the face" would have made the incident "more scary" for the victim.

He told the defendant: "This is quite bizarre and equally concerning. This lady was just out in a country park photographing nature and then you come up to her drunk and you punch her to the face.

"Very concerning for the victim because she doesn't know you from Adam and no doubt is struggling to understand why you would pick her our from members of the public and assault her."

The judge said that "not without hesitation because the issue of custody has crossed my line" he would take into account the defendant's remorse, guilty plea and lack of relevant record - he had driving matters - and ordered him to do Probation for a year and do 80 hours of Community Service.

A two-year Restraining Order was also put in place. He has to pay the victim compensation of £300. The judge said: "She deserves more but you are on benefits."