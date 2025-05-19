A Ballymena woman accused of stealing traybakes and 'chocolate balls' in a burglary at Costa Coffee in the town on Christmas Day last year has pleaded not guilty to all the charges she faces.

Katie Fleck (21), of Drumtara, is also charged with causing criminal damage to traybakes and chocolate and is also accused of receiving stolen goods - traybakes and chocolate - belonging to Costa Coffee.

She is also charged with assaulting two police officers and resisting one of the officers on Christmas Day.

A defence barrister said there are "issues around" identification.

The defendant was present at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday and the case was adjourned to May 29 to fix a date for a contest.