Woman allowed someone uninsured to drive her car in Dunmurry, Lisburn court hears

A woman has been fined and given six penalty points after allowing a man without insurance to drive her car.

Antoinette Doyle, 34, whose address was given as Suffolk Glen in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 30 to face the motoring offence.

The court heard that on Monday, June 3, 2024 at 5.20pm, police at the McKinstry Road area of Dunmurry arrested a male for a number of driving offences, including driving whilst disqualified and having no insurance.

Checks showed that the defendant, Doyle, was a passenger in the vehicle at the time and that she was the registered owner of the car.

She was subsequently charged with permitting no insurance.

A defence lawyer said: “The co-accused asked to borrow her car. It didn’t occur to her to asked about insurance.”

District Judge Rosie Watters endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with six penalty points.

She also imposed a fine of £250 and an offender’s levy of £15.