Woman appeared to be ‘under the influence’ in Magherafelt police station

A woman who went to Magherafelt police station about an assault, appeared to be under the influence of drink, the local magistrates court heard.

Julia Tomelty (40), from Molesworth Street, Cookstown, was fined £100 with a £15 offender's levy and disqualified from driving for one month.

Tomelty admitted a charge of being in charge of a car while unfit through drink or drugs on June 14 last year.

The court heard police noted that her speech was slurred, her eyes were glazed and she was unsteady on her feet.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

Prosecuting counsel told District Judge Peter Magill that police asked the defendant if she had driven to the station and she replied that she had been driven by someone else.

The lawyer said at Kirk Avenue police observed her getting into a car and starting the engine.

She said the defendant was arrested and cautioned for being in charge.

Counsel said she told police that she had taken diazepam and cannabis that evening.

A defence solicitor stressed that Tomelty had been “open and candid” with the police. He said she had a mental breakdown after the assault.

He explained she has been driving for 17 years and had not driven since August of last year.

The solicitor added that she was in a new relationship and was currently unemployed.

The judge remarked that this was “not the usual” in charge case. He told the defendant that she had “shown innocence” in going to the police station on this evening.