Woman denies benefit fraud of more than £70,000, Craigavon Crown Court hears
Standing in the dock of Craigavon Crown Court on Friday, June 6, 38-year-old Louise Dawson entered pleas of ‘not guilty’ to the two charges she is facing.
Dawson, with an address listed as Canal Mews in Aghalee, is accused of with a view to obtaining Housing Benefit between January 8, 2018 and February 26, 2023, she dishonestly failed to notify the Social Security Agency of a change in her circumstances, namely that she was living with her partner.
Following the brief arraignment, Judge Donna McColgan KC asked “how much money is involved in this case?”, to which prosecuting counsel Ian Tannahill replied that the indictment related to a total of £76,411.
The defendant was freed on continuing bail and Judge McColgan said she would review the matter on July 4.