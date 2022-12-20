Police have named the woman found dead in a house in Lurgan in suspicious circumstances as Natalie McNally aged 32.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in Lurgan last night, Monday 19 December.”

There has been widespread shock at the tragic death of Natalie McNally who is from a very well known and highly respected family in the Craigavon area.

Police at the scene of the suspicious death of a woman in Silverwood Green, Lurgan this morning. One man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “Along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, officers attended a property in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan last night, responding to a report received just after 10pm.

“Sadly, the woman, whom we can now name as 32 year old Natalie McNally, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Forensics at the scene of the suspicious death of a woman in Silverwood Green, Lurgan this morning. One man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“Our investigation is at an early stage and I am keen to establish Natalie’s movements between 4pm on Sunday 18th and 10pm last night. I would appeal to anyone with information they feel is relevant to contact us on 101, quoting reference 2127 of 19/12/22.”

“A man, aged in his 30s, who was arrested last night, is continuing to help police with enquiries.”

Previously the PSNI said: “Police are currently at the scene of the suspicious death of a woman in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan. One man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Enquiries are continuing."

