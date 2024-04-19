Woman lost consciousness for 30 to 60 seconds when put in headlock by Maghera man, court told

A South Derry man who allegedly held a woman in a headlock causing her to lose consciousness for 30 to 60 seconds, was refused bail at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 19th Apr 2024, 08:25 BST
Thomas Goligher-Gallagher (33) from Mullagh Park, Maghera, faces charges of non-fatal strangulation or asphyxiation, common assault, domestic abuse, sexual assault and making threats to kill.

Opposing bail, a detective constable told the court the offences came to light after the Ambulance Service was called by the complainant as the defendant had a chest pain.

She said during this the injured party outlined a number of alleged domestic incidents which took place between December 24 and 26 last.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google MapsBishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
The officer said the complainant, who had bruising to her arms and body, had also been held down by the accused who threatened to kill her.

She said the victim had called the ambulance in the hope they would take the accused to hospital and allow her time to get out of the house.

Replying to a defence lawyer that the complainant had made a withdrawal statement, the officer said police believed that this had been done under pressure from others and there was a "clear history of domestic abuse".

The lawyer stressed Goligher-Gallagher has been in custody for four and half months for these serious allegations and that was a significant period served.

He said there were underlying addiction issues which could be addressed by court bail conditions.

District Judge Alan White said he was concerned there is a risk and refused the application.

Adjourning the case until May 1, he said the defendant could take his application back to the High Court.