Woman stabbed with screwdriver during 'sustained violence and disorder' in Dungannon

A woman was stabbed in the head with a screwdriver during fighting in Dungannon on Sunday, according to police.

Five people have been arrested following reports of sustained violence and disorder in the Oaks Avenue area of the town.

Detective Inspector Ryan said: "Just after 2.25pm, we received several reports that a number of people were fighting with weapons in the Oaks Avenue area of the town.

"Four people were taken to hospital for treatment, including one woman who was stabbed to the head with a screwdriver.

“Thankfully, at this stage it doesn’t appear that any of the injuries are life-threatening.

"A 35-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, while a woman aged 33 has been arrested for grievous bodily harm and a man aged 31 was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The man was also arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences. Two others were arrested at the scene on suspicion of offences unrelated to the day’s violence.

"Officers remain at the scene this morning as our enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing. Local residents will continue to see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days.

“This was a terrifying experience for neighbours and those who witnessed these events, and we would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference 739 of 14/09/25.

"We would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have mobile, dashcam or other footage."