A woman has been sentenced to 10 months in prison after stealing hundreds of pounds worth of Lego from Marks and Spencer to pay off her drug debts.

Lesley Mary Esther Fleetwood, 47, whose address was given as Holywood Road in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with burglary as there was an order in place banning her from entering Marks and Spencer at Sprucefield.

The court heard that on November 14, 2024, the defendant went into the Marks and Spencer store at Sprucefield and stole Lego to the value of £239.94.

A defence lawyer told the court the defendant “stole to pay off drug debts”.

He continued: “At the heart of everything in this case is addiction. Her offending coincides with addiction taking a grip on her.

"She is a shadow of the person she was. She started using cocaine and that led to different types of drugs.

"She has been making efforts and hopefully that can continue. She is a vulnerable person.”

District Judge Rosie Watters said she “took a very dim view” of the offence.

Ms Watters continued: “Some people will save their lives by going to Hydebank.”

She told the defendant: “You were barred from Marks and Spencer as a result of offences in March last year. You haven’t cooperated with probation, you were in breach of a suspended sentence and on bail when you committed this offence.”

Ms Watters imposed a custodial sentence of four months and put a suspended sentence for six months into operation, bringing the total sentence to 10 months.

An offender’s levy of £25 was also imposed.

Defence was granted leave to appeal the sentence.