A woman who failed to notify police within three days with her details after being convicted of sexual assault said she was "embarrassed" to get in touch with the PSNI about the matter.

Details emerged at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday regarding Jodie Smith (25), of no fixed abode, who has now been jailed for nine months.

The court heard she had been convicted of sexual assault at Laganside Court in Belfast last August.

She appeared at Ballymena Court on February 20 via video link from prison and as well as admitting the 'notification' charge she also admitted several shoplifting incidents.

She also admitted possession of cocaine. She told police she had been stealing "to feed a drug habit".

Regarding the notification requirement, a prosecutor said the defendant was present for her conviction on August 28 last year at a court in Belfast but the defendant said she was "embarrassed" and couldn't remember if she had been told to do it or not.

A defence lawyer said as well as being "embarrassed" the defendant was unsure exactly what her notification requirements were.

At the time she had a "substantial drug addiction" but she apologises and is now "well aware" of her requirements, the lawyer said.

He said she will be able to go to an address in Belfast when released from prison.

Jailing the defendant for new offences, District Judge Nigel Broderick also activated suspended sentences, making a total sentence of nine months.