Woman was 'embarrassed' to give her details to police after being convicted of sexual assault

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 23rd Feb 2025, 06:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A woman who failed to notify police within three days with her details after being convicted of sexual assault said she was "embarrassed" to get in touch with the PSNI about the matter.

Details emerged at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday regarding Jodie Smith (25), of no fixed abode, who has now been jailed for nine months.

The court heard she had been convicted of sexual assault at Laganside Court in Belfast last August.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She appeared at Ballymena Court on February 20 via video link from prison and as well as admitting the 'notification' charge she also admitted several shoplifting incidents.

Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: PacemakerBallymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker
Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

She also admitted possession of cocaine. She told police she had been stealing "to feed a drug habit".

Get the Northern Ireland World newsletter - sign up now

Regarding the notification requirement, a prosecutor said the defendant was present for her conviction on August 28 last year at a court in Belfast but the defendant said she was "embarrassed" and couldn't remember if she had been told to do it or not.

A defence lawyer said as well as being "embarrassed" the defendant was unsure exactly what her notification requirements were.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At the time she had a "substantial drug addiction" but she apologises and is now "well aware" of her requirements, the lawyer said.

He said she will be able to go to an address in Belfast when released from prison.

Jailing the defendant for new offences, District Judge Nigel Broderick also activated suspended sentences, making a total sentence of nine months.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice