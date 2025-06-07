Woman was 'irate, screaming and lashing out' at Antrim Area Hospital where she bit a police officer's finger, court hears

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 7th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST

A woman (19) bit a police officer on the finger and kicked him on the chest whilst she was being disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital.

Leila Murray, with an address given as no fixed abode in Belfast, admitted charges of assault on police and disorderly behaviour regarding September 23 last year.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday, she appeared at court via video link from prison where she was serving a sentence.

The court was told the defendant had been "irate, screaming and lashing out" whilst at Antrim Hospital. She was shouting and swearing and was being "hostile and aggressive" towards staff.

Court heard that a woman was disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital. Photo: Google

A prosecutor said there were people in the "waiting area" including "children and babies".

When restrained by police the defendant lashed out and kicked an officer on the chest and bit him on his "ring finger causing a minor laceration".

A defence barrister said the defendant was aware courts take a "dim view" of such incidents in hospitals.

He said she had gone to the hospital and was having a "psychotic episode" and is now "ashamed" at what she did as it would not have happened if her state of mind was normal.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a "nasty assault" and the incident happened in a hospital setting. He jailed the defendant for two months.

