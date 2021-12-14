Woman with ‘extensive record’ put on Probation

A former Magherafelt woman said by the District Judge to have “a very extensive record”, was placed on Probation for 18 months at the local Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 5:03 pm

Twenty-one-year-old Louise Craig with an address at Cafe Lane, Ballymoney, was also fined £115 for breaching a health protection order on April 28.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan also put in place a 12-month restraining order in relation to the defendant’s contact with an injured party.

Craig admitted assaulting a female, damaging blinds belonging to her, and unlawful possession of the drug Pregabalin on September 17.

She also admitted disorderly behaviour at Antrim A&E and assaulting three police officers on April 2, and damaging bottles of alcohol in a Magherafelt off-license on June 27, 2020.

Judge Mullan said it was concerning the defendant continued to re-offend and noted that she has not been given an opportunity to engage with the Probation Service in the past.

A defence lawyer told the court that Craig has been in custody for about six weeks, the equivalent of a three-month jail sentence.

He said she was now living away from the Magherafelt area and was prepared to commit to a community service order.

The judge told Craig that she was just 21-years-old and she needed to take steps to address her offending or she would just keep coming back before the courts.

