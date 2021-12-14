Woman with ‘extensive record’ put on Probation

Twenty-one-year-old Louise Craig with an address at Cafe Lane, Ballymoney, was also fined £115 for breaching a health protection order on April 28.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan also put in place a 12-month restraining order in relation to the defendant’s contact with an injured party.

Craig admitted assaulting a female, damaging blinds belonging to her, and unlawful possession of the drug Pregabalin on September 17.

She also admitted disorderly behaviour at Antrim A&E and assaulting three police officers on April 2, and damaging bottles of alcohol in a Magherafelt off-license on June 27, 2020.

Judge Mullan said it was concerning the defendant continued to re-offend and noted that she has not been given an opportunity to engage with the Probation Service in the past.

A defence lawyer told the court that Craig has been in custody for about six weeks, the equivalent of a three-month jail sentence.

He said she was now living away from the Magherafelt area and was prepared to commit to a community service order.

The judge told Craig that she was just 21-years-old and she needed to take steps to address her offending or she would just keep coming back before the courts.