Young driver (20) clocked speeding on the M1 near Portadown at 100mph, Craigavon court hears

By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 19th Mar 2025, 15:30 BST
A young driver, caught speeding on the M1 at 100mph, has been given a driving ban.

Domantas Ziemelis, aged 20, from Bachelor’s Avenue, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with speeding and having no insurance.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

The court heard that on December 30 last year at 9.35pm police were conducting a speed check on the M1 near Junction 12 at the Birches. An Audi A3 was on Lane 2 travelling “considerably faster than other vehicles” and was clocked at 100 mph.

Enquiries found the vehicle belonged to his mother and the defendant was not listed as a main driver on the insurance.

Ziemelis’ solicitor Mr Philip Reid revealed that his client was still a “new driver” at that time.

He said there was an insurance policy in place and the defendant had tried to put himself on it but “obviously not done it correctly” and he is now insured.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan banned Ziemelis from driving for six weeks on each offence.

