A young driver, caught speeding on the M1 at 100mph, has been given a driving ban.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Domantas Ziemelis, aged 20, from Bachelor’s Avenue, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with speeding and having no insurance.

-

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

The court heard that on December 30 last year at 9.35pm police were conducting a speed check on the M1 near Junction 12 at the Birches. An Audi A3 was on Lane 2 travelling “considerably faster than other vehicles” and was clocked at 100 mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enquiries found the vehicle belonged to his mother and the defendant was not listed as a main driver on the insurance.

Ziemelis’ solicitor Mr Philip Reid revealed that his client was still a “new driver” at that time.

He said there was an insurance policy in place and the defendant had tried to put himself on it but “obviously not done it correctly” and he is now insured.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan banned Ziemelis from driving for six weeks on each offence.