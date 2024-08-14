Young driver found to be more than twice the legal limit when 'asleep' in vehicle at 9am

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 14th Aug 2024, 13:20 BST
A drunk-in-charge detection was made when a man appeared to be sleeping in the driver's seat of a vehicle with the engine running around 9 o'clock in the morning.

Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told a member of the public approached the vehicle at the junction of Barnish Road and Farranflugh Lane near Antrim town on June 30 this year.

The member of the public removed the keys. Police were called and when taken to custody, the defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 83 - the legal limit is 35.

Joshua Brown (20), of Ballypalady Road near Ballyrobert, pleaded guilty.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

A defence lawyer said the defendant had drank alcohol in the vehicle after going to the rural location.

The defendant who already had six penalty points on his licence, was given 10 penalty points for the offence before the court which prompted a six months road ban and he was also fined £300.