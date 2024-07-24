Young Maghera motorist who 'made a mistake' loses licence on drink-driving charge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young motorist who was said to have "made a mistake", has lost on his licence for 12-months on a drink-driving charge.

Plant operator Oliver Pattison (20) from Ampertaine Road, Maghera, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender’s levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol on July 4.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday that at 12.50am, police attended a road traffic collision at Hall Street, Maghera.

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant's car had been in collision with a another car at the junction and on speaking to him officers could smell alcohol.

The lawyer said Pattison provided an evidential specimen showing a reading of 62 mcgs of alcohol in breath.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had made a full admission at the scene and had explained everything to the police.

He said Pattison had "made a mistake" and thankfully nobody had been hurt.