Young Maghera motorist who 'made a mistake' loses licence on drink-driving charge
Plant operator Oliver Pattison (20) from Ampertaine Road, Maghera, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender’s levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol on July 4.
Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday that at 12.50am, police attended a road traffic collision at Hall Street, Maghera.
Prosecuting counsel said the defendant's car had been in collision with a another car at the junction and on speaking to him officers could smell alcohol.
The lawyer said Pattison provided an evidential specimen showing a reading of 62 mcgs of alcohol in breath.
A defence lawyer said the defendant had made a full admission at the scene and had explained everything to the police.
He said Pattison had "made a mistake" and thankfully nobody had been hurt.
The lawyer said the defendant's car was a write-off and this would have an impact on him.