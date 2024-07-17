Young Magherafelt man found with drugs in his bedroom is placed on Probation for 12 months

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A young Magherafelt man who was found with a quantity of drugs in his bedroom, has been placed on Probation for 12 months.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twenty-three-year-old Tiernan Stewart, from Greenvale Park, admitted charges of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possessing cannabis on June 23, 2022.

Prosecuting counsel told Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday (July 17) that police conducted a search under the misuse of drugs act of a residential address at Greenvale Park where there were two suspects, including Stewart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said a quantity of Class A and B drugs were found in the defendant's bedroom along with some hash and drug-related paraphernalia.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google

The prosecutor said Stewart admitted possessing the Class B drug and suggested to police that in respect of the cocaine he was “looking after it for someone else”.

A defence lawyer asked the court to consider that the being concerned charge was at the “lower level.” He stressed the defendant had fully complied with the police and accepted he had the Class B drugs from his own use.

The lawyer said Stewart had got “caught up in holding a Class A drug for someone else and it goes no further than that”. He stressed there was no commercial gain for the defendant who had a clear record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked it was concerning to the court that he was complicit in the supply of a drug.

She told him to actively participate in any programme suggested by Probation to reduce re-offending.

The judge warned that if he failed to keep appointments with Probation he would be brought back before the court and resentenced.