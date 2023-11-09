A young Magherafelt motorist who was stopped by a joint DVLA and PSNI roadside check, was fined a total of £450 with a £15 offender’s levy at the local Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ronan John Bateson (24), from O'Neill Park, Ballyronan, was also handed three penalty points.

Bateson admitted using a car in a dangerous condition, having no driving licence, having a defective tyre, and fraudent use of a registration mark on November 25 last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecuting counsel said the DVLA and PSNI were conducting vehicle checks in the Magherafelt area and stopped a BMW 3 series driven by the defendant at Ballyronan Road.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held.Credit: Google Maps

The lawyer said an inspection noted the vehicle chassis number did not match the vehicle registration number, one of its tyres was defective and checks showed the defendant had previously been disqualified and was driving without a licence.