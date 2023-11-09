Young Magherafelt motorist fined for having BMW car in 'dangerous condition'
Ronan John Bateson (24), from O'Neill Park, Ballyronan, was also handed three penalty points.
Bateson admitted using a car in a dangerous condition, having no driving licence, having a defective tyre, and fraudent use of a registration mark on November 25 last year.
Prosecuting counsel said the DVLA and PSNI were conducting vehicle checks in the Magherafelt area and stopped a BMW 3 series driven by the defendant at Ballyronan Road.
The lawyer said an inspection noted the vehicle chassis number did not match the vehicle registration number, one of its tyres was defective and checks showed the defendant had previously been disqualified and was driving without a licence.
A defence lawyer explained that Bateson had bought the car online and accepted it should not have been on the road.