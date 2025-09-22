Young male arrested at Maghera after BMW collides with police car and makes off
A BMW car collided with a police vehicle after it failed to stop for police in Moy, Co Tyrone, at the weekend, according to the PSNI.
In a social media post, Mid Ulster police say the vehicle earlier failed to stop at a checkpoint at Cookstown Road, Dungannon.
Later police again observed the same vehicle in Moy. When signalled to stop, the BMW collided with a police vehicle before making off.
The vehicle was eventually located at Maghera, where a young male was arrested for motoring offences.