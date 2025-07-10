A young Co Tyrone man has been ordered to stand trial accused of causing a four-vehicle car crash in Markethill which claimed the lives of three people and seriously injured four more.

Appearing in the dock of Banbridge Magistrates Court, sitting in Newry, 20-year-old Josh McGleenan confirmed his identity and that he was aware of the eight charges against him.

McGleenan, from Ashveagh in Benburb, faces three charges of causing death by dangerous driving, four of causing grievous bodily injury also by dangerous driving and a final charge of dangerous driving.

The defendant is alleged to have caused the deaths of Ciara McElvanna as well as husband and wife Patrick and Ciera Grimley by driving dangerously on the Gosford Road in Markethill.

The charge of simple dangerous driving accuses McGleenan of driving dangerously on roads between Ashveagh, Benburb and the Gosford Road.

The charges arise following a four-vehicle crash in the early hours of November 4, 2023 when nine emergency ambulance crews were deployed to the scene and the injured were taken to Craigavon Area Hospital and the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Tragically father-of-three Mr Grimley died at the scene while Mrs Grimley and 44-year-old mother-of-four Mrs McElvanna, a Craigavon nurse, sadly passed away in the days following the crash.

Her husband, former All-Ireland winning Gaelic footballer Kevin McElvanna, was one of those hurt in the crash as the friends made their way home from a 40th birthday party for Mr Grimley.

Originally McGleenan had also been charged with excess speed, using a mobile phone while driving and being unable to properly control his vehicle but during a Preliminary Enquiry on Thursday, those charges were withdrawn by the PPS.

The prosecutor submitted there was a prima facie case against McGleenan, a point conceded by the defence while the 20-year-old declined to comment on the charges or call evidence on his own behalf.

Returning the case to Newry Crown Court and extending legal aid to allow a senior barrister to be instructed, District Judge Eamon King released the defendant on continuing bail and scheduled the arraignment to be heard on October 9.