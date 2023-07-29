A young Tyrone man who told police officers he hoped they would be shot, has been placed on Probation for 18 months.

Twenty-three-year-old Odhran Bartley, from Dunlea Vale in Dungannon, admitted charges of assaulting police, disorderly behaviour, resisting and obstructing police.

Dungannon Magistrates Court was told on Friday that the occupants of a flat at Sloan Street in the town called police when Bartley tried to force entry on March 16 last.

Prosecuting counsel said police arrived at approximately 6.30pm and observed the defendant topless and heavily intoxicated outside the flat hitting the door.

The lawyer said police told him to stop and he refused, pushing a police officer with both hands on the chest. She said Bartley was taken to the ground by police in a controlled manner and he kept resisting.

The lawyer said he was verbally and physically aggressive and as he was handcuffed called an officer "bitch" and pushed the constable again.

Continuing, the prosecutor said Bartley continued to be verbally abusive shouting "Up the Ra" and "I hope you get shot".

Defence counsel Noel Dillon explained the defendant had gone with his dog to the flat to visit his cousins and when he was put out the dog was left behind.

Mr Dillon said Bartley had been trying to get into the flat to recover his dog. He said the defendant had entered a plea to all matters at an early stage and was determined to remain sober.