Youths setting off fireworks illegally in Ballymena area, say police

By Helena McManus
Published 30th Sep 2025, 16:09 BST
Police have issued a reminder over the law around fireworks following a number of incidents in the Ballymena area.

In a social media post, Police Mid & East Antrim said: “Over the past few weeks, Ballymena police have received numerous reports of youths setting off fireworks in the People's Park, Dunclug, Ahoghill and Kells.

"This has caused distress to the residents and pets in these areas.

"It is illegal to possess, sell or use fireworks if you do not have a licence. You must be at least 18 years old to purchase or be in possession of fireworks.

Image by Hans from Pixabayplaceholder image
"Police will deal with anyone found to be in possession or using fireworks illegally, robustly.”

A 2024 PSNI campaign highlighted that fireworks require a licence, with the exception of indoor fireworks and sparklers.

Additionally, fireworks should only be purchased from reputable licensed dealers, not from market stalls or individuals selling door-to-door.

There is a fine of up to £5,000 for breaking the law in relation to fireworks.

