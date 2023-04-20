The heartbroken mother of 19-year-old Ben Gillis has shared the devastating news of her son’s death just days after a road crash near Richhill on Sunday evening.

Young Ben, a talented footballer, was involved in the single vehicle traffic collision on the Marlacoo Road on Sunday morning. He remained critically ill in hospital until he sadly passed away yesterday evening.

Ben Gillis, who died after a road crash on the Marlacoo Road, Hamiltonsbawn. The incident happened on Sunday but Ben sadly died on Wednesday evening in hospital.

His mother Lynne McClimonds said last night on Facebook: “This evening our beautiful son, Ben, passed away peacefully. As parents we wish to thank everyone for their prayers, thoughts and messages over the past few days.

"As a family we would appreciate our time and privacy this evening and tomorrow morning. Further details to follow tomorrow.”

Hanover FC, where Ben was a star player, said: “It is with great sadness that we share with you the devastating news that Hanover player Ben Gillis sadly passed away yesterday evening.

"A great young lad who will be sorely missed by all at Hanover Football Club.

"We send our deepest sympathies and support to all Ben’s family, friends and teammates.

"All footballing activities throughout all age groups at Hanover FC and Hanover FC Youth Academy has now be suspended. In respect of Ben’s passing. Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

Ben, a former pupil at Tandragee High School, had been a talented footballer from his childhood, and also played for Loughgall in his youth.

Meanwhile police are appealing for witnesses and information following the serious single vehicle road traffic collision in the Marlacoo Road area of Richhill on Sunday, 16th April.

Inspector Browne said: "Police received a report of a road traffic collision at around 5.30pm, involving a blue Mercedes A Class.

“Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Our investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances of the collision.

“We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area, or who may have witnessed the collision or captured it on their dash-cam, to contact officers on 101, quoting reference 1423 of 16/04/23.”

Councillor Paul Berry said: “It is with deep sadness when I learned of the sad passing of young Ben Gillis following an accident on the Marlacco Road on Sunday evening.

“I know the parents and wider family well and my heart goes out to them at this deep time of sorrow on the tragic loss of their son. Over recent days the local community have been praying for Ben and the family and this news has really hit the community hard.

“The local community will rally around the family at this time and the family can be assured of all our thoughts and prayers at this time.

“I spoke to one of Ben’s former school friends yesterday and he and his friends were in a state of shock and this sad news will be devastating for his friends as well.