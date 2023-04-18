The funeral is to take place for popular Portadown teenager, Glen Montgomery, who tragically died in a road collision while walking to his home on Sunday morning.

Tributes have been flooding social media since his tragic death in the early hours of Sunday in the Moy Road area.

Friends are welcome in Vinecash Presbyterian Churchyard for a service of committal on Thursday at 2.30pm.

Popular Portadown teenager Glen Montgomery, a pedestrian who died tragically in a car crash on Sunday, will have a funeral service held on Thursday.

Glen was the treasured son of Alana and Hugh, cherished brother of Danny, Millie-Jane and Matthew, also a beloved grandson of Janice and David, Glen and Betty. The family has requested privacy at their home.

Portadown Rugby Club paid tribute, describing Glen as ‘a brilliant young player and friend’.

“It's with great sadness that we report on the passing of Glen Montgomery. A brilliant young player and friend.

"Glen played rugby at Portadown from a very young age. Starting with minis then moving onto our age grade setup. Most recently playing with our U18s. Growing up and going to school in Portadown he was a friend of many at the club.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Alana, Hugh, Danny, Millie-Jane, Matthew and the rest of the family at this difficult time.”

Glen was also a member of Bleary Young Farmers’ club. It said: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our valued Bleary YFC member, Glen Montgomery.

"Glen was a dedicated member of Bleary YFC and always got involved with so much enthusiasm.

"We extend our condolences to the Montgomery family during this tragic time as well as Glen’s many friends in Bleary YFC.

"We wish to reassure you all that our committee are here to talk at any time and we offer our support to you all.”

Scotch Street Youth & Community Centre said: “All at SSYCC are deeply saddened to hear of the death of local teenager Glen Montgomery. We pass on our sincere condolences to our members Matthew and Daniel on the passing of their brother and to the wider family circle at this difficult time.

Richmount Rural Community Association said: “It is with the deepest regret that we have learned of the tragic death of young Glen Montgomery of Richmount Road. We extend our condolences and sympathy to his parents, Hugh and Alana and his brothers and sister and family circle. There are no words that express what you must be going through. Our community's thoughts and prayers are with you at this very sad time.

Craigavon Senior High School said: “As a school community, we are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of one of our former students, Glen Montgomery. Our thoughts and prayers remain with his family and friends at this very sad and difficult time.”

Richmount Primary School said: “It is with great sadness that we have learned of the sudden tragic passing of Glen Montgomery, a former pupil of Richmount Primary School. As a school community we wish to pass on our sincere condolences to his parents, brothers, sister and the entire family circle. You are in our thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time.”

Clounagh Junior High School said: “As a school community, we are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of one of our former pupils, Glen Montgomery. Our thoughts and prayers remain with his family and friends at this very sad and difficult time.”

Jonathan Buckley MLA said the community had been ‘plunged into grief with the sad and tragic death of Glen Montgomery’. “The Montgomery family are held in the highest of esteem within our small rural Scotch Street community. To the entire Montgomery family, please be assured of all our thoughts and prayers now and in the days ahead.”

SDLP Cllr Eamon Mc Neill said: “Let us all remember the parents, family and friends of young Glen Montgomery in our prayers tonight and in the days that lie ahead. Glen sadly lost his life in a road traffic accident in the early hours of Sunday morning.”

A spokesperson from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly before 4.20am on Sunday morning (April 16) that a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a silver Skoda Superb.

"Officers, along with other emergency services attended and provided medical assistance. However, the teenage boy sadly passed away at the scene.

"Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Moy Road area around 4am or anyone who has dashcam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 412 of 16/04/23.”