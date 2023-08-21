Dozens of firefighters from across NI spent three hours dealing with a huge blaze in Portadown on Saturday.

Firefighters were drafted in from Lurgan, Banbridge, Springfield, Armagh, Dungannon and Lisburn to tackle the fire in Goban Street on Saturday night.

A fire broke out in the roof space across two houses in Goban Street, Portadown, Co Armagh. 8 Fire Appliances attended the incident- 2 from Lurgan, 1 from Banbridge, 1 from Springfield, 1 from Armagh, 1 from Dungannon and 2 from Lisburn

The NI Fire and Rescue service said it received a call at 8.13pm on Saturday night and eight appliances were tasked.

A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters were called to a fire in the roof space of two mid-terrace properties. Firefighters used four jets to extinguish the fire. The incident was dealt with by 11.21pm and the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental ignition.”