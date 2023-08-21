Register
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

Dozens of firefighters from Dungannon to Banbridge spent three hours dealing with Portadown blaze

Dozens of firefighters from across NI spent three hours dealing with a huge blaze in Portadown on Saturday.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 21st Aug 2023, 10:59 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 10:59 BST

Firefighters were drafted in from Lurgan, Banbridge, Springfield, Armagh, Dungannon and Lisburn to tackle the fire in Goban Street on Saturday night.

-

Read More
Celebration in Craigavon at success of cross border peacebuilding project betwee...
A fire broke out in the roof space across two houses in Goban Street, Portadown, Co Armagh. 8 Fire Appliances attended the incident- 2 from Lurgan, 1 from Banbridge, 1 from Springfield, 1 from Armagh, 1 from Dungannon and 2 from LisburnA fire broke out in the roof space across two houses in Goban Street, Portadown, Co Armagh. 8 Fire Appliances attended the incident- 2 from Lurgan, 1 from Banbridge, 1 from Springfield, 1 from Armagh, 1 from Dungannon and 2 from Lisburn
A fire broke out in the roof space across two houses in Goban Street, Portadown, Co Armagh. 8 Fire Appliances attended the incident- 2 from Lurgan, 1 from Banbridge, 1 from Springfield, 1 from Armagh, 1 from Dungannon and 2 from Lisburn

-

The NI Fire and Rescue service said it received a call at 8.13pm on Saturday night and eight appliances were tasked.

A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters were called to a fire in the roof space of two mid-terrace properties. Firefighters used four jets to extinguish the fire. The incident was dealt with by 11.21pm and the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental ignition.”

A PSNI spokesperson said it attended fire at a number of properties in Goban Street, Portadown. "We want to thank residents and other members of the public for their patience and assistance. "We are pleased to report no one was injured in the fire.”

Related topics:BanbridgePortadownLisburn