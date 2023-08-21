Dozens of firefighters from Dungannon to Banbridge spent three hours dealing with Portadown blaze
Firefighters were drafted in from Lurgan, Banbridge, Springfield, Armagh, Dungannon and Lisburn to tackle the fire in Goban Street on Saturday night.
The NI Fire and Rescue service said it received a call at 8.13pm on Saturday night and eight appliances were tasked.
A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters were called to a fire in the roof space of two mid-terrace properties. Firefighters used four jets to extinguish the fire. The incident was dealt with by 11.21pm and the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental ignition.”
A PSNI spokesperson said it attended fire at a number of properties in Goban Street, Portadown. "We want to thank residents and other members of the public for their patience and assistance. "We are pleased to report no one was injured in the fire.”