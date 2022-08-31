Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Driver cautioned after cyclist rushed to hospital following crash in Portadown

A driver has been cautioned after a cyclist was injured in a crash near Portadown this morning.

By Carmel Robinson
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 4:39 pm

The incident happened on the Derrylettiff Road, Portadown at around 10.45am.

The Air Ambulance was also in attendance, as was the NI Ambulance Service and the PSNI.

-

Most Popular

Police received a report of a road traffic collision between a vehicle and cyclist on the Derrylettiff Road, Portadown at 10.45am this morning, Wednesday August 31st. Photo by Tony Hendron.

Read More

Read More
WW2 grenade blast rocks Portadown as army makes safe device found by fisherman i...

-

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a road traffic collision between a vehicle and cyclist on the Derrylettiff Road, Portadown at 10.45am this morning, Wednesday August 31st.

“The cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries. The driver of the vehicle was cautioned for careless driving and causing grievous bodily injury.

“The road was closed for a time and has since reopened.”

PortadownPolicePSNIAir ambulance