The incident happened on the Derrylettiff Road, Portadown at around 10.45am.

The Air Ambulance was also in attendance, as was the NI Ambulance Service and the PSNI.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a road traffic collision between a vehicle and cyclist on the Derrylettiff Road, Portadown at 10.45am this morning, Wednesday August 31st.

“The cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries. The driver of the vehicle was cautioned for careless driving and causing grievous bodily injury.