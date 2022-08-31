Driver cautioned after cyclist rushed to hospital following crash in Portadown
A driver has been cautioned after a cyclist was injured in a crash near Portadown this morning.
The incident happened on the Derrylettiff Road, Portadown at around 10.45am.
The Air Ambulance was also in attendance, as was the NI Ambulance Service and the PSNI.
-
Most Popular
Read More
Read MoreWW2 grenade blast rocks Portadown as army makes safe device found by fisherman i...
-
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a road traffic collision between a vehicle and cyclist on the Derrylettiff Road, Portadown at 10.45am this morning, Wednesday August 31st.
“The cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries. The driver of the vehicle was cautioned for careless driving and causing grievous bodily injury.
“The road was closed for a time and has since reopened.”