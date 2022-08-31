Dunmurry rescue mission has a happy ending as distressed fox is saved from drowning

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A USPCA Wildlife Rescue Officer was made aware of the fox in distress after receiving a call from concerned staff at the local water treatment plant.

The fox had found her way into one of the larger tanks at the plant and in moving through the different tunnels between the tanks, had ended up in a filled water containment area that had no exit.

''Had it been left there it would have sadly died due to severe dehydration and exhaustion from trying to tread water.

“A big thank you to the entire team at the water treatment plant as they were a great help during her rescue.

''Thankfully I was able to retrieve her and even with her ordeal, she suffered no injuries and was able to be released safely nearby,” added Phil.

USPCA Development Manager, Colleen Tinnelly said: ''We're very grateful to the staff at the water treatment plant in Dunmurry for alerting our team to this situation. Thanks to the quick actions of the staff and our wildlife rescue officer, they were able to save this young fox's life.''

''Sadly, wildlife can very often find themselves in difficult circumstances which can lead to serious injury or even death – thanks to the quick actions of the staff and our wildlife rescue officer, they were able to save this young fox’s life.

''Should members of the public spot injured wildlife, please contact the USPCA on 028 3025 1000.”