Whilst lockdown saw an unprecedented surge in the number of people adding a beloved canine companion to their families, the current rising cost of living crisis is tragically affecting adoption rates in rescue centres.

The pandemic and resulting lockdown saw a surge never seen before in people buying or adopting pet dogs who quickly became part of the family.

As office workers were suddenly able to work from home and with many on furlough and facing long days unaccompanied, a furry companion made an exciting new addition to homes whose occupants were suddenly able to devote the time and dedication to their needs.

Now though, pets are tragically becoming an unexpected casualty of the cost of living crisis, with rescue centres reporting a deeply concerning decline in adoptions.

It comes as the relaxing of Covid-regulations and rising cost of living crisis has combined to have a devastating effect on the number of people coming forward to adopt an animal.

A recent YouGov poll showed more than half of Northern Ireland’s dog owners (55 per cent) are worried about vet bills, while nearly a quarter (24 per cent) were most concerned about the cost of dog food, with figures showing 42 per cent of dog owners here think it is now more difficult to give their dog all they need, compared to before the cost of living crisis began.

USPCA have issued an urgent rehoming appeal for five local dogs as the number of dogs being rehomed falls due to the rising Cost of Living Crisis. Super handsome Flint, pictured, particularly enjoys spending time at the beach and would love a home to call his own.

‘’During the two years of the pandemic we saw such a high demand and interest from households across Northern Ireland wishing to obtain a companion animal – it seems now that we are experiencing the post-pandemic fall out. One of our key worries was that, as people found their way back to normality through full work and social schedules, they sadly may not be able to dedicate the same time, love and commitment to their four-legged family member.

‘’We live in such a busy world and it seems that this lack of free-time could be holding people back from taking in a rescue animal.

“Another reality is that we are facing a severe cost of living crisis – this is presenting many hardships for the people of Northern Ireland – in addition to rising food and energy bills – people are struggling to keep up with the costs associated with pet ownership, particularly pet food and veterinary bills.

“We appreciate that it is such a difficult time, however we are appealing to animal lovers in our communities to please consider rehoming one of the beautiful rescues currently in our care.

‘’We have five brilliant dogs in particular that have been waiting so patiently for their forever home – they have so much love to give and would be such a loving addition to any home.’’

Colleen added: “Of course, making the decision to rehome is not one to be taken lightly. We strongly recommend carrying out research into each breed and seeing if their traits and lifestyle would work well with your own. All the elements of responsible pet ownership from feeding and grooming, to exercising, playing and ensuring they receive excellent veterinary care, do take time.

‘’Taking on an animal isn’t about how the pet fits into your life but more about how you adapt your life to fit them. Our rehoming team would love to hear from you - they will carry out home checks as part of the process and can give you advice to ensure that this is the right decision for you. Make your house their home today.

‘’If you are interested in any of the dogs below, please contact the USPCA on 028 3025 1000.’’

Flint

Flint is a super handsome greyhound who came into our care as his owners were sadly no longer able to care for him. At just four years of age, Flint is ideally suited to a home with older children, lots of outdoor space to stretch his beautiful long legs, and no feline friends.

He LOVES the beach, off-lead exercise, and a good squeaky toy for him to get his teeth into! Flint does get a little anxious when left by himself, so it's important to have a home that can provide him with lots of love and company.

Heather

Heather is a stunning one-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier. She needs a family that can dedicate lots of time to her - showing her the ropes and giving her great training!

This little lady has lots of energy to burn and will need a large outdoor space with high fencing for her to exercise in. She absolutely loves the outdoors - chasing the ball, playing fetch, and walking off-lead. She has a lot of love to give and is best suited to a home with older children and no other pets.

Loveable Lyla has the most stunning coat as a Staffordshire Bull Terrier brindle - she is just under two years of age and is looking for a forever home that can provide her with lots of physical and mental stimulation

Flynn

Flynn is such a lovable boy - he's very friendly and inquisitive! He was an outdoor dog in his former home so would prefer a new home with lots of outdoor space for him to explore. He's also happy to share his home with any doggo brothers or sisters.

Flynn is super strong and needs lots of exercise. One of his most treasured possessions includes a delightful tennis ball - he's not one for a game of fetch but instead loves carrying it around while on a leisurely stroll!

Lyla

Lyla has the most stunning coat as Staffordshire Bull Terrier brindle - she is just under two years of age and is looking for a forever home that can provide her with lots of physical and mental stimulation.

Enrichment toys are one of her favourite things and she has a particular soft spot for KONG toys filled full of tasty treats! She's super strong and is best suited to a home with older children.

Squirt

Squirt is a very sweet little lady and may be a familiar face for many of our Charity Store customers. She was a great companion to our dearly loved volunteer Jean Hall, who sadly passed away earlier this year. It was Jean's wish that we find Squirt a home that will continue to shower her with all the love and affection she deserves.

She is best suited to a quiet loving home that will offer her the perfect environment to enjoy her senior years. At twelve years of age, she's not as interested in her toys but always enjoys a good walk! She's known for finding the cosiest sleeping spots - snuggling herself under the blankets for a good snooze.

If you are interested in any of the dogs below, please contact the USPCA on 028 3025 1000.