Local school girl Jessika Robson, 16, smashes open water swim record by whopping 56 minutes

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jessika Robson, who recently swam the length of Carlingford Lough in just five hours and two minutes, has beaten the current record by an incredible 56 minutes.

Jessika, who is currently the only junior to have embarked upon this epic challenge, is a proud member of the Lisburn City Swimming Club, and discovered her passion for open water swimming during the pandemic when swimming pools were suddenly closed.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proud mum Kelly told the Ulster Star: ‘’Until the pandemic hit, Jessika only swam in the local pool.

Talented sisters: Jessika is pictured with sister Holly. The sisters both swam in a race from Rostrevor to Warrenpoint, on Saturday, just two days after Jessika's big swim. Jessika won first female skins and Holly won second junior female skins.

‘’Jessika has always loved the water. We spent a lot of time in the sea and in pools when she was little. Jessika started lessons when she was aged around four and joined a swimming club when she was seven. We moved to Lisburn when Jessika was nine and she joined Lisburn City Swimming Club that same week, starting in the age group squad and moving up through to the national senior squad with the guidance from her coaches Dave Stronge and Stan Sheppard.

‘’During lockdowns and pool closures, Jessika took to the open water, simply to get her fix of swimming, because she missed the water so much and she was miserable.’’

Kelly adds: ‘’To begin with, Jessika started off just dipping in the water with me, and then swimming a little bit around me in a wetsuit.

Jessika Robson is pictured with proud mum Kelly and one of her coaches, Dorothy

‘‘We quickly realised Jessika needed more than just her mum bobbing around near her! So we reached out to a local open water group.

‘’Jessika joined the group, called the Lough Neagh Monster Dunkers, which consisted of all adults, but found some of the most amazing people we’d ever met. They totally took her under their wing and my child has flown ever since.

‘’Jessika quickly ditched the wetsuit and absolutely fell in love with open water swimming and hasn’t looked back since.’’

Last year, Jessika began competing in many events, from 800m to 7500 metres, taking a first place podium in every single one.

16-year old Jessika is pictured before beginning her epic open water swim

The talented teen was also the support swimmer for Jordan Leckey, on his World Record breaking North Channel crossing.

‘’We knew after that, Jessika wanted her own challenge and after another year of training, she set her own record a few days ago.

‘’She swam from Victoria lock gates, down the length of Carlingford Lough, out to the Irish Sea, in nothing but a swimming costume, hat and goggles, finishing at the Helly Hunter Buoy.

‘’A total of 22.5km in five hours and two minutes; a whopping 56 minutes off the current record. Jessika is 16 now and ‘so hungry for more’’, says Kelly.

A delighted Jessika celebrates finishing her incredible open water swim, at the Helly Hunter buoy

Infinity were Jessika’s boat cover for the swim, including Skipper Barry and crew, Cahán and Jacqueline.

‘’Her open water journey has been made possible because of the Lough Neagh Monster Dunkers who she joined in February 2021, with her open water coach Dorothy Johnston and training partners Jordan Leckey and Chris Judge,’’ Kelly adds.

Kelly, who originally got her three daughters into swimming to ensure their safety around water, laughs: ‘’They out swam me a long time ago!

‘’ I always wanted my girls to be safe around water, so got them into lessons from an early age and it just progressed from there. All three of my girls love the water.’’

Jessika has two sisters, Lucy 17, who doesn’t compete anymore, but now teaches and coaches the younger swimmers for Lisburn City Swimming Club and Holly 14, who also swims for the club and has just recently taken part in her first open water event.

Indeed, Holly and Jessika both swam in a 3.7km race organised by Camlough Lake and Infinity Channel swimming from Rostrevor to Warrenpoint, on Saturday, just two days after Jessika’s big swim.

Jessika, who goes to Hunterhouse College at Finaghy, won First Female Skins and Holly won Second Junior Female Skins.

‘’It was amazing to see them on the podium together,’’ smiles Kelly. The local mother-of-three heaped praise on Jesskia’s coaches, both from the Lisburn City Swimming Club and Lough Neagh Monster Dunkers, whilst adding:

“I am ridiculously proud of Jessika. She is so focused, disciplined and determined. The hours and hours of training she puts into her swimming is unbelievable, all alongside studying for her GCSEs, which she gets the results for this week!

‘’It has been incredible to watch her achievements over the years. She takes it all in her stride. I was able to be on the boat during her marathon swim, alongside her coach Dorothy and her crew from Infinity Channel Swimming, and it was just beautiful to watch. ‘‘She just got her head down and got on with it and finished with the biggest smile.

‘’Jessika’s big ambition is to solo swim the North Channel one day, being Jordan’s supports swimmer for his World Record breaking swim was definitely the catalyst for Jessika wanting to achieve her own big goals.’’

Jessika completed the swim in memory of her Great Nanna Mary and has raised over £1500 for Cancer Research UK. It was swam under Irish Long Distance Swimming Association rules, only wearing a swimsuit, no wetsuit, one swim hat and a pair of goggles.