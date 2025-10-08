1,200 pigs and piglets killed in Coleraine farm fire, say NI Fire and Rescue Service

By The Newsroom
Published 8th Oct 2025, 17:01 BST
1,200 pigs and piglets have been killed in a farm fire in Coleraine, according to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

Eight fire appliances and 51 firefighters were called to the blaze on the Kilmaconnell Road, at 8pm on Tuesday (October 7), where they fought until just before 3am to douse the fire.

The Fire Service said: "Unfortunately, approximately 1,200 sows and piglets died in the incident. The cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental ignition."

At least 51 firefighters brought appliances from eight different stations to the scene. CREDIT NI WORLDplaceholder image
At least 51 firefighters brought appliances from eight different stations to the scene - from Coleraine, Portstewart, Kilrea, Portrush, Dungiven, Ballymoney, Ballymena. A water tanker, Command Support Unit and a Service Support Vehicle also attended.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus brought the fire under control and stopped the fire from spreading. The fire was extinguished using three jets and three hose reel jets.

The Fire & Rescue Service response stopped the spread of the fire to other nearby buildings, saving the lives of the other animals housed within them.

